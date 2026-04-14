New Era for Hungary: Peter Magyar's Economic Vision

Hungary is on the brink of transformation with Peter Magyar's sweeping electoral victory, ousting long-standing leader Viktor Orban. Magyar, heading the Tisza party, vows to revitalize the economy through strategic reforms and by unlocking billions in EU funds.

Central to his agenda is a commitment to amend judicial, electoral, and media laws while joining the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Reforms aim to improve investor confidence and unfreeze critical EU funding, potentially boosting the economy by up to 1.5 percentage points, per Morgan Stanley.

Economists and investors alike see this as Hungary's golden opportunity to stabilize its finances, address its budget deficit, and bolster EU relations, despite challenges in meeting euro adoption criteria amid fiscal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)