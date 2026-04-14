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Johnson & Johnson Surpasses Earnings Forecast with Robust Drug Sales

In the first quarter, Johnson & Johnson exceeded Wall Street forecasts due to high demand for cancer drug Darzalex and psoriasis treatment Tremfya. Despite a significant Stelara sales decline, quarterly revenues rose nearly 10% to $24.1 billion. The company anticipates a growing impact from new products throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:34 IST
Johnson & Johnson Surpasses Earnings Forecast with Robust Drug Sales
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Johnson & Johnson outperformed expectations in its first-quarter earnings, attributed primarily to strong sales of its cancer drug Darzalex and psoriasis treatment Tremfya. This came as a surprise against the backdrop of a noticeable decline in revenue from its blockbuster Stelara, which faced significant competition after losing patent protection.

The pharmaceutical giant reported a 10% revenue increase year-over-year, reaching $24.1 billion, surpassing analysts' predicted $23.6 billion. Despite Stelara sales dropping by 60% to $656 million, Tremfya and newly launched Icotyde drugs bolstered the company's standings, promising future growth.

Company officials anticipate a growing impact from newly launched products as the year progresses. With advances in its medical technology sector and strategic drug pricing agreements, Johnson & Johnson has adjusted its full-year forecasts, hinting at continued expansion and adaption to competitive market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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