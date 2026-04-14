Johnson & Johnson Surpasses Earnings Forecast with Robust Drug Sales

Johnson & Johnson outperformed expectations in its first-quarter earnings, attributed primarily to strong sales of its cancer drug Darzalex and psoriasis treatment Tremfya. This came as a surprise against the backdrop of a noticeable decline in revenue from its blockbuster Stelara, which faced significant competition after losing patent protection.

The pharmaceutical giant reported a 10% revenue increase year-over-year, reaching $24.1 billion, surpassing analysts' predicted $23.6 billion. Despite Stelara sales dropping by 60% to $656 million, Tremfya and newly launched Icotyde drugs bolstered the company's standings, promising future growth.

Company officials anticipate a growing impact from newly launched products as the year progresses. With advances in its medical technology sector and strategic drug pricing agreements, Johnson & Johnson has adjusted its full-year forecasts, hinting at continued expansion and adaption to competitive market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)