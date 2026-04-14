iD Fresh Food Targets Rs 2,500 Crore Revenue with Expansion Plans

iD Fresh Food plans to exponentially grow its business, setting an ambitious revenue target of Rs 2,500 crore over the next four years, as disclosed by CEO Rajat Diwakar. Supported by PremjiInvest, the company benefits from strong demand across various geographies and product categories.

Diwakar articulated plans to broaden distribution, innovate its product lines, and capitalize on consumer preference for fresh and convenient food solutions. Founded in 2005, the company already boasts a presence in over 100 cities and reported Rs 680 crore in revenue for FY25. iD Fresh Food is making significant headway towards becoming a billion-dollar enterprise in the future, fueled by a 20% CAGR over the last five years.

While global expansion is on the radar, immediate efforts focus on growing household penetration in existing markets. Diwakar noted ongoing enhancements at its various plants, including the establishment of a potential new plant in Eastern India and plans for a facility in Saudi Arabia, underlining its commitment to international market growth.