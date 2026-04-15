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Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes Challenge Gaza Ceasefire

Violence erupted in Gaza as Israeli strikes killed 11 Palestinians, including children, undermining a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Conflicting accounts emerged, with Israel targeting militants, while Palestinians decried civilian casualties. The death toll has exceeded 750 since the ceasefire. Tensions persist, raising questions about peace prospects in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 01:47 IST
Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes Challenge Gaza Ceasefire
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In a series of airstrikes, Israeli forces killed at least 11 Palestinians, including two minors, in the Gaza Strip, sparking new bloodshed despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The fatalities included a three-year-old boy, Yahya Al-Malahi, killed alongside three others when an Israeli strike targeted a police vehicle in Gaza City.

Additional violence was reported in northern Gaza near Jabalia, where a 14-year-old child, Adam Ahmed Halaa, lost his life to Israeli fire. Authorities and family members confirmed the casualty, though the Israeli military has yet to comment on the incidents.

Late Tuesday, another airstrike near a cafe in the Beach camp in western Gaza City killed five more individuals. An Israeli military spokesperson stated that the target was a Hamas militant. As violence surges, tensions continue to undermine the fragile ceasefire agreement that has left over 750 Palestinians dead since implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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