Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes Challenge Gaza Ceasefire

In a series of airstrikes, Israeli forces killed at least 11 Palestinians, including two minors, in the Gaza Strip, sparking new bloodshed despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The fatalities included a three-year-old boy, Yahya Al-Malahi, killed alongside three others when an Israeli strike targeted a police vehicle in Gaza City.

Additional violence was reported in northern Gaza near Jabalia, where a 14-year-old child, Adam Ahmed Halaa, lost his life to Israeli fire. Authorities and family members confirmed the casualty, though the Israeli military has yet to comment on the incidents.

Late Tuesday, another airstrike near a cafe in the Beach camp in western Gaza City killed five more individuals. An Israeli military spokesperson stated that the target was a Hamas militant. As violence surges, tensions continue to undermine the fragile ceasefire agreement that has left over 750 Palestinians dead since implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)