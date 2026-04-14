Central Banks Brace for Economic Strain Amid Middle East Conflict

The International Monetary Fund warned that central banks might need to impose significant economic strain to manage inflation, exacerbated by a prolonged Middle East conflict, rather than the short-lived price spikes seen post-pandemic.

According to IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, unlike the 1970s' wage-price inflation, the current situation sees oil shocks affecting a smaller economic share. Central banks are now better equipped to handle inflation, thanks to refined control over inflationary expectations developed over the past five decades.

However, Gourinchas emphasized the difficulty in determining how aggressive central banks should be in combating rising oil and commodity prices amidst the current uncertainty, as the IMF revised its 2026 global growth forecast downward, considering both short-lived and prolonged conflict scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)