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Global Economy Poised for Oil Shock Resilience

The global economy is better positioned to handle an oil shock, even if disruptions drive prices to $100 a barrel. Citi suggests that recent resilience among households and firms reduces recession risks, with adaptability and private sector adjustments playing key roles in maintaining economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:39 IST
Global Economy Poised for Oil Shock Resilience
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Citi has reported that the global economy is better equipped than ever to absorb potential oil shocks, such as price hikes due to prolonged disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. With resilience embedded in households and firms, the threat of a global recession looms less than in previous years.

The bank suggests that while a sustained closure of the Strait could significantly impact global oil supply, the economic consequences may be mitigated. Energy-importing Asian nations might face hurdles, but the economy's track record of enduring past disruptions suggests a capacity for adaptation remains robust.

Despite high public debt and stagflation risks, economic resilience increasingly relies on the private sector. By adjusting supply chains and reducing costs, businesses are better poised to weather shocks. Meanwhile, households are conserving energy and exploring alternatives, emphasizing the economy's adaptability and decreased dependency on policy support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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