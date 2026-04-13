Global Economy's Woes: The Iran War's Ripple Effects

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has escalated concerns about its harmful impact on the global economy, igniting emergency responses from various countries to counter surging energy costs. This crisis has become the third significant jolt to the global economy, following the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

The failure of recent U.S.-Iran negotiations dashed hopes of resuming oil shipments through the critical Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, both the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are poised to downgrade global economic growth forecasts and elevate inflation expectations, with developing nations expected to experience the harshest impacts.

Various nations, including Nigeria, are urging for international support as escalating energy costs threaten economic stability. Meanwhile, European countries like Germany and Sweden are taking measures to mitigate the impact on consumers. The ripple effects are being felt widely, affecting financial strategies across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)