Global Economy on Edge: Ken Griffin's Stark Warning

Billionaire investor Ken Griffin issued a stark warning at the Semafor World Economy Forum, suggesting that the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global recession.

Griffin noted that the uninterrupted flow of Middle Eastern energy is crucial for the global economy. He remarked on the surprising resilience of Iran's military despite recent U.S. strikes.

The White House, citing its objectives met, supports the naval blockade to maintain freedom of navigation and pressure Iran's ailing economy.