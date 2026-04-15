Global Economy on Edge: Ken Griffin's Stark Warning
Billionaire Ken Griffin warns of a potential global recession if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. He discusses the implications of American actions against Iran, highlighting Iran's military resilience. The White House maintains it's meeting objectives, emphasizing the blockade's effectiveness in stabilizing global energy flow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:19 IST
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin issued a stark warning at the Semafor World Economy Forum, suggesting that the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a global recession.
Griffin noted that the uninterrupted flow of Middle Eastern energy is crucial for the global economy. He remarked on the surprising resilience of Iran's military despite recent U.S. strikes.
The White House, citing its objectives met, supports the naval blockade to maintain freedom of navigation and pressure Iran's ailing economy.
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