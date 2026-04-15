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Trade Turmoil: The Ripple Effects of Middle East Conflict on Global Supply Chain

The conflict in the Middle East, particularly impacting the Strait of Hormuz, has disrupted global supply chains. Austrian spruce timber shipments to Qatar are severely delayed, causing increased costs and logistical challenges. Countries like Qatar, deeply dependent on Gulf routes, face rising prices in construction and essential goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:32 IST
Trade Turmoil: The Ripple Effects of Middle East Conflict on Global Supply Chain
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The ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, has caused unprecedented disruptions to global supply chains. Shipments of Austrian spruce timber, essential for Qatar's construction sector, have been hit hard, leading to significant delays and skyrocketing costs.

Previously routine deliveries through Dubai's Jebel Ali port now require complex rerouting via Fujairah and Khor Fakkan or even contemplating overland routes through Saudi Arabia. These changes have inflated shipping expenses, with costs per timber piece jumping from roughly $6.30 to over $9.60.

Besides timber, broader regional trade faces similar challenges. Delays and increased costs for food and medical supplies threaten stability in Gulf states heavily reliant on the Strait of Hormuz. Efforts by Gulf governments to ease bottlenecks offer some relief but can't fully mitigate the economic impact of ongoing turmoil.

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