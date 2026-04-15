Tragedy Strikes: Toxic Gas Leak at Uttar Pradesh Sugar Mill
A toxic gas leak at Malakpur sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district resulted in the death of a 62-year-old employee and serious illness for five others. The incident occurred at the mill's waste treatment plant, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the leak.
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A tragic incident unfolded at the Malakpur sugar mill in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, when a toxic gas leak claimed the life of a 62-year-old employee, Suresh Sharma, and left five others seriously ill.
The leak emanated from the waste treatment plant of the facility, occurring unexpectedly on Tuesday evening. Police were quick to respond, initiating rescue operations on arrival. Sadly, Sharma had already succumbed to the gas exposure, while colleagues Hameed and Saqib were rushed to a higher medical center in Meerut due to their critical condition.
Authorities, led by Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, are investigating the source of the leak and have assured no further emissions so far. A formal complaint will be considered as part of the ongoing inquiry, which could lead to further legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)