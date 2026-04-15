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IHCL Expands with Vivanta Hotel at Bhogapuram Airport

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd plans to establish a Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram International Airport, Andhra Pradesh. Targeting the Vizianagaram district's corridor, the 165-room facility aligns with the region's development as an aviation hub. It will be IHCL's ninth hotel in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:32 IST
IHCL Expands with Vivanta Hotel at Bhogapuram Airport
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, part of the Tata group, has announced plans to expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh with a new Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram International Airport.

This greenfield project aims to enhance the region's accessibility, situated strategically within the Visakhapatnam -- Bheemili -- Bhogapuram corridor in Vizianagaram district.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's executive vice president of real estate and development, emphasized the airport's potential as a key aviation hub due to strong infrastructure and tourism initiatives. This venture will bring IHCL's hotel count in the state to nine.

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