IHCL Expands with Vivanta Hotel at Bhogapuram Airport
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd plans to establish a Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram International Airport, Andhra Pradesh. Targeting the Vizianagaram district's corridor, the 165-room facility aligns with the region's development as an aviation hub. It will be IHCL's ninth hotel in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, part of the Tata group, has announced plans to expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh with a new Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram International Airport.
This greenfield project aims to enhance the region's accessibility, situated strategically within the Visakhapatnam -- Bheemili -- Bhogapuram corridor in Vizianagaram district.
Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's executive vice president of real estate and development, emphasized the airport's potential as a key aviation hub due to strong infrastructure and tourism initiatives. This venture will bring IHCL's hotel count in the state to nine.