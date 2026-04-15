IHCL Expands with Vivanta Hotel at Bhogapuram Airport

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, part of the Tata group, has announced plans to expand its presence in Andhra Pradesh with a new Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram International Airport.

This greenfield project aims to enhance the region's accessibility, situated strategically within the Visakhapatnam -- Bheemili -- Bhogapuram corridor in Vizianagaram district.

Suma Venkatesh, IHCL's executive vice president of real estate and development, emphasized the airport's potential as a key aviation hub due to strong infrastructure and tourism initiatives. This venture will bring IHCL's hotel count in the state to nine.