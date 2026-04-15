Tata Group to Accelerate Vehicle Production with Hydrogen Buses in Lucknow

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group, declared an ambitious target of rolling out 2 million vehicles within five years. This plan includes manufacturing hydrogen-powered buses and trucks at Tata's Lucknow facility. The announcement was made as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated the rollout of Tata's 10 lakhth vehicle from the plant.

Chandrasekaran emphasized the expanding portfolio of Tata Motors, transforming the facility into a hub for diverse powertrains, such as diesel, CNG, electric, and soon, hydrogen. This development aligns with India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and Uttar Pradesh's goal of a USD 6 trillion economy.

Highlighting Tata's collaboration with Uttar Pradesh, Chandrasekaran detailed the deepening industrial partnership and the group's growing presence across various sectors. Tata Consultancy Services plans to double its workforce in the state, enhancing local employment and skill development. A new AI tech center in Gorakhpur will further contribute to industrial and social progress.