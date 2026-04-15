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Paysharp Appoints Karthick R as CEO in Strategic Leadership Shift

Paysharp, an RBI-authorised payment aggregator, has appointed Karthick R as its new CEO. The company's founder, Krishna Kumar Mani, transitions to Chairman. This leadership change aims to bolster Paysharp's growth by focusing on product innovation and partnerships, enhancing its payment solutions for both online and offline channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:07 IST
Paysharp Appoints Karthick R as CEO in Strategic Leadership Shift
Paysharp Appoints Former Banker Karthick R as CEO. Image Credit: ANI
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In a strategic leadership move, Paysharp, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorised payment aggregator, announced the appointment of Karthick R as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This transition signifies a pivotal point for the company as it prepares to expand operations and scale new heights in the payment solutions industry.

The company's founder, Krishna Kumar Mani, steps up to the role of Chairman, bringing his strategic vision to the fore at a time when Paysharp is making substantial strides in regulatory and operational areas. Earlier this year, Paysharp secured the RBI's Payment Aggregator - Physical (PA-P) licence in 2026, enhancing its capabilities in both online and offline payment acceptance channels.

Karthick R, a seasoned banker with experience at Axis Bank, is set to lead Paysharp's growth strategy, focusing on increasing merchant adoption and fostering innovation. His expertise in financial operations and regulatory environments positions him to drive transformative projects. The company's leadership, including co-founders Sathish S and Kannadas Muthusamy, looks forward to leveraging Karthick's insights to propel Paysharp toward further success.

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