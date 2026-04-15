Germany Pledges €20 Million Boost in Sudan Aid Amidst International Crisis

Germany has announced it will contribute an extra €20 million to Sudan in 2023 as part of international aid efforts. The announcement comes ahead of an international aid conference in Berlin, targeting over $1 billion in funding commitments.

The event highlights pressing issues in Sudan, as the country's conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces continues into its third year, leaving millions displaced and hungry. Despite Germany's efforts to engage all parties, neither warring faction will attend due to a lack of ceasefire agreement.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed the importance of maintaining global attention on Sudan's humanitarian situation, noting it could help in ending the conflict. Germany's development ministry noted expanding aid is essential to prevent a potential migrant crisis, reminiscent of Europe's experience in 2015/16.