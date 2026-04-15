Bridging Worlds: The Role of Guruprasad Sowle in Indo-US Collaboration

Based in Dallas, Texas, Guruprasad Sowle is making significant strides in enhancing collaborations between India and the United States. As the President and Co-founder of Indus International Research Foundation Americas, he plays a pivotal role in fostering institutional engagements across both regions.

Sowle's work is characterized by its focus on creating sustained, meaningful partnerships rather than one-off interactions. His efforts are particularly evident in Utah's structured initiatives with India, prioritizing continuity and calibration over transient engagements.

Recognized with accolades such as Times Power Icon 2025, Sowle continues to drive the Indo-US partnership forward, facilitating structured participation across trade and technology sectors, thus strengthening the connectivity between these two global economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)