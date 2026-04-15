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Adityanath Advocates Industrial Harmony Amidst Noida Unrest

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized preventing external interference in factories to maintain industrial harmony. His remarks followed unrest in Noida where workers protested for wage hikes. Adityanath praised Tata Motors for their contributions, linking this milestone to Uttar Pradesh's growth as a manufacturing hub amidst infrastructural progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:39 IST
Adityanath Advocates Industrial Harmony Amidst Noida Unrest
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of maintaining industrial harmony by preventing external interference in factory operations. His comments follow a violent protest in Noida where thousands of workers, including women, demanded a wage hike.

Addressing an event in Lucknow, Adityanath commended Tata Motors on rolling out their one-millionth bus, highlighting it as a significant milestone for both the company and India's manufacturing sector. He expressed gratitude to institutions like Tata that create employment and support youth development.

Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's strengths as a global manufacturing hub, crediting improved infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and demographic advantages. The Chief Minister also praised the Tata Group's transition towards cleaner technologies and its broader contributions to nation-building.

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