Adityanath Advocates Industrial Harmony Amidst Noida Unrest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of maintaining industrial harmony by preventing external interference in factory operations. His comments follow a violent protest in Noida where thousands of workers, including women, demanded a wage hike.

Addressing an event in Lucknow, Adityanath commended Tata Motors on rolling out their one-millionth bus, highlighting it as a significant milestone for both the company and India's manufacturing sector. He expressed gratitude to institutions like Tata that create employment and support youth development.

Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's strengths as a global manufacturing hub, crediting improved infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and demographic advantages. The Chief Minister also praised the Tata Group's transition towards cleaner technologies and its broader contributions to nation-building.