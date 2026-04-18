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Upsets and Triumphs: Gauff and Swiatek Stumble in Stuttgart

In a major upset at the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals, French Open champion Coco Gauff lost to Karolina Muchova, while young Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva overpowered four-time Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek. Muchova will face Elina Svitolina next, and Andreeva advances to meet either Elena Rybakina or Leylah Fernandez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 00:43 IST
Upsets and Triumphs: Gauff and Swiatek Stumble in Stuttgart

In surprising tennis outcomes at the Stuttgart Open, French Open champion Coco Gauff faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Karolina Muchova, losing 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. This loss marks Gauff's first set loss to Muchova after six previous wins on hard courts.

Despite bouncing back to win the second set, Gauff's unforced errors helped Muchova secure a decisive victory in the third set. Muchova will advance to face Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.

Equally shocking was Mirra Andreeva's victory over Iga Swiatek. The 18-year-old Russian displayed impressive skills, beating the former four-time Roland Garros winner. Andreeva will face Elena Rybakina or Leylah Fernandez in her next match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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