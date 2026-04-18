Upsets and Triumphs: Gauff and Swiatek Stumble in Stuttgart
In a major upset at the Stuttgart Open quarter-finals, French Open champion Coco Gauff lost to Karolina Muchova, while young Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva overpowered four-time Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek. Muchova will face Elina Svitolina next, and Andreeva advances to meet either Elena Rybakina or Leylah Fernandez.
In surprising tennis outcomes at the Stuttgart Open, French Open champion Coco Gauff faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Karolina Muchova, losing 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. This loss marks Gauff's first set loss to Muchova after six previous wins on hard courts.
Despite bouncing back to win the second set, Gauff's unforced errors helped Muchova secure a decisive victory in the third set. Muchova will advance to face Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.
Equally shocking was Mirra Andreeva's victory over Iga Swiatek. The 18-year-old Russian displayed impressive skills, beating the former four-time Roland Garros winner. Andreeva will face Elena Rybakina or Leylah Fernandez in her next match.
(With inputs from agencies.)