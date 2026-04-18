Upsets and Triumphs: Gauff and Swiatek Stumble in Stuttgart

In surprising tennis outcomes at the Stuttgart Open, French Open champion Coco Gauff faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of Karolina Muchova, losing 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. This loss marks Gauff's first set loss to Muchova after six previous wins on hard courts.

Despite bouncing back to win the second set, Gauff's unforced errors helped Muchova secure a decisive victory in the third set. Muchova will advance to face Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.

Equally shocking was Mirra Andreeva's victory over Iga Swiatek. The 18-year-old Russian displayed impressive skills, beating the former four-time Roland Garros winner. Andreeva will face Elena Rybakina or Leylah Fernandez in her next match.

(With inputs from agencies.)