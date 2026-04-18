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Justice for Tharu Tribe: Court Orders Re-examination of Forest Rights

The Allahabad High Court ordered a district-level committee to reconsider Tharu tribe's forest rights claims. The court emphasized the importance of adhering to the Forest Rights Act, 2006, which protects the rights of forest-dwelling communities. The Tharu tribe will retain existing rights until a fresh decision is made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 00:50 IST
Justice for Tharu Tribe: Court Orders Re-examination of Forest Rights
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench quashed a district-level committee's order that previously rejected the forest rights claims of the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Justices Shekhar B Saraf and AK Chaudhary directed a rehearing of the matter, ensuring a fresh decision is made while maintaining the tribe's existing rights.

This ruling comes as a relief to the Tharu community, asserting the importance of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, to safeguard traditional rights and livelihoods of forest-dwelling tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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