Justice for Tharu Tribe: Court Orders Re-examination of Forest Rights

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench quashed a district-level committee's order that previously rejected the forest rights claims of the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Justices Shekhar B Saraf and AK Chaudhary directed a rehearing of the matter, ensuring a fresh decision is made while maintaining the tribe's existing rights.

This ruling comes as a relief to the Tharu community, asserting the importance of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, to safeguard traditional rights and livelihoods of forest-dwelling tribes.

(With inputs from agencies.)