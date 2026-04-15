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Hermès Anticipates Leather Goods Sales Surge Despite Travel Disruptions

Hermès International SCA's finance chief anticipates accelerated sales growth in leather goods despite the travel retail sector's struggles due to air travel disruption. While the Middle East conflict poses minimal current impact on profitability, its future effects depend on the conflict's duration. France is significantly affected by reduced tourist sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:03 IST
Hermès Anticipates Leather Goods Sales Surge Despite Travel Disruptions

Hermès International SCA is poised for a rebound in sales growth, especially in their leather goods segment, according to the company's finance chief. Despite ongoing challenges in travel retail due to air travel disruptions, Hermès remains optimistic about the upcoming months.

The luxury brand operates 60 concession stores, with around 40 linked to travel retail. These locations have suffered due to decreased air travel, but local shopper sales across Europe continue to report double-digit growth. Meanwhile, the Middle East conflict is currently having a negligible impact on profitability, with the future hinging on how long the turmoil persists.

In France, Hermès feels the strain as the majority of sales are to tourists, who have been significantly reduced in number amid travel constraints. Looking ahead, managing this variable will be crucial for maintaining profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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