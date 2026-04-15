Uber-Flipkart SuperCoins Partnership: A Rewarding Ride
Flipkart and Uber have joined forces to offer SuperCoins rewards for rides. Customers can link their accounts to earn coins, redeemable across Flipkart's ecosystem. This integration aims to drive engagement and adoption with bonus incentives. Key executives from both companies emphasize the benefits and seamless experience for users.
- Country:
- India
In a significant collaboration, Flipkart and Uber have announced an integration of Flipkart's SuperCoins reward program into Uber's service. This strategic partnership allows users to earn SuperCoins with each eligible ride, encouraging engagement across both platforms.
Under the new initiative, users can link their Uber and Flipkart accounts, earning 4 percent of their fare as SuperCoins, which are capped at 150 coins per trip. These coins can be redeemed within Flipkart's ecosystem, including partner services like Cleartrip.
To incentivize initial use, the companies are offering bonus coins for new or returning Uber riders over a specified timeframe. Executives from Flipkart and Uber highlight the program's seamless integration and the enhanced value offered to users through this collaboration.
- READ MORE ON:
- Flipkart
- Uber
- SuperCoins
- rewards
- partnership
- mobility
- e-commerce
- rideshare
- loyalty
- India
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