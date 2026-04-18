Northern Skies: Tackling Aviation's Big Challenges

The Northern Region of India's Airports Authority, under the stewardship of Regional Executive Director Ajay Kumar Kapur, is rapidly positioning itself as a pivotal player in the national aviation landscape. Accounting for over a quarter of aircraft movements and nearly a third of passenger traffic, the region's growth trajectory is unmistakable.

Kapur noted that the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi remains the busiest hub in the area. However, challenges persist, particularly with winter fog leading to significant operational delays. Measures such as low visibility procedures and advanced landing systems are in place, yet extreme fog conditions still pose logistical hurdles.

Infrastructure development is a focal point, with several new airport projects underway, including near-complete facilities in Jodhpur and Udaipur and further expansions in Leh and Varanasi. The introduction of a new terminal in Agra by 2028 and a greenfield airport at Kota signifies strategic growth plans. Additionally, AAI is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, spearheaded by solar power usage at numerous airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)