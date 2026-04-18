Delhi Metro's Next Leap Forward: Inside Phase 4 Expansion Efforts

Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, assessed the progress of Metro Phase 4 construction at RK Ashram Marg on Saturday. During her visit, she emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in quality, safety, and timely project completion.

Gupta reviewed ongoing developments with the support of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials, stressing the need for transparent execution and construction speed to minimize commuter disruption. The Delhi Metro serves as the city's lifeline with its critical transit role for countless passengers every day.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing and modernizing the city's transport infrastructure, declaring the Metro expansion a significant step for a more developed and interconnected Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)