Revolutionary Offside Rule Scores a Goal in Canadian Soccer

For the first time in a professional soccer match, a goal scored under the 'daylight' offside rule was allowed, marking a groundbreaking moment. Pacific FC's Alejandro Diaz netted the goal, resulting in a 2-2 draw with Halifax Wanderers in the Canadian Premier League.

The match showcased the experimental rule aimed at reducing marginal offside decisions and boosting attacking play. The new interpretation only deems an attacker offside if there's clear 'daylight' between them and the second-last defender, rather than penalizing close calls.

This rule change, championed by Arsene Wenger, FIFA's head of global football development, seeks to reshape attacking dynamics in soccer. The CPL's trial offers a testbed for FIFA, which may consider broader implementation based on results observed in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)