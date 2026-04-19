Sociedad Triumphs in Nail-Biting Copa del Rey Final
Real Sociedad edged out Atletico Madrid 4-3 on penalties to secure the Copa del Rey, following a 2-2 draw after extra time. Goalkeeper Unai Marrero was instrumental in the victory, saving two penalty kicks. The win marks Sociedad’s fourth Copa del Rey triumph, last winning in 2021.
In a thrilling climax at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Real Sociedad emerged victorious over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. The match ended 2-2 after extra time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout.
Sociedad's goalkeeper, Unai Marrero, was the standout hero, successfully saving two crucial spot-kicks to lead his team to a 4-3 victory on penalties, marking their fourth Copa del Rey title. This win was witnessed by enthusiastic Sociedad fans, a stark contrast to their 2021 cup victory played without spectators due to the pandemic.
The Basque side, steered by manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, thwarted a resilient Atletico who recently impressed by reaching the Champions League semi-finals. Despite twice losing their lead, Sociedad's composure under pressure denied Atletico their first Copa del Rey trophy since 2013.
(With inputs from agencies.)