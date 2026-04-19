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Sociedad Triumphs in Nail-Biting Copa del Rey Final

Real Sociedad edged out Atletico Madrid 4-3 on penalties to secure the Copa del Rey, following a 2-2 draw after extra time. Goalkeeper Unai Marrero was instrumental in the victory, saving two penalty kicks. The win marks Sociedad’s fourth Copa del Rey triumph, last winning in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 03:57 IST
Sociedad Triumphs in Nail-Biting Copa del Rey Final
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In a thrilling climax at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Real Sociedad emerged victorious over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. The match ended 2-2 after extra time, leading to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Sociedad's goalkeeper, Unai Marrero, was the standout hero, successfully saving two crucial spot-kicks to lead his team to a 4-3 victory on penalties, marking their fourth Copa del Rey title. This win was witnessed by enthusiastic Sociedad fans, a stark contrast to their 2021 cup victory played without spectators due to the pandemic.

The Basque side, steered by manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, thwarted a resilient Atletico who recently impressed by reaching the Champions League semi-finals. Despite twice losing their lead, Sociedad's composure under pressure denied Atletico their first Copa del Rey trophy since 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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