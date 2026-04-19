High Tension Drama at Manmad: Rescue Operation on Railway Gantry
A mentally challenged man climbed a gantry at Manmad railway station, disrupting train services and causing a dramatic rescue. The incident involved halting power supply and rerouting trains for safety. After 40 minutes of chaos and efforts from railway staff and police, the man was rescued safely.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic scene unfolded at Manmad railway station in Maharashtra's Nashik district when a mentally challenged man climbed onto a gantry, hanging from high-tension wires, prompting an emergency response from officials.
The video of Friday's incident, which surfaced on social media, depicts the man navigating the station's roof, as railway staff and onlookers frantically carried out a rescue operation.
Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila noted that immediate efforts included switching off the power to the overhead equipment. The situation, which disrupted train operations, was controlled in 40 minutes with the man safely rescued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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