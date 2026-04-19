Left Menu

High Tension Drama at Manmad: Rescue Operation on Railway Gantry

A mentally challenged man climbed a gantry at Manmad railway station, disrupting train services and causing a dramatic rescue. The incident involved halting power supply and rerouting trains for safety. After 40 minutes of chaos and efforts from railway staff and police, the man was rescued safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:51 IST
High Tension Drama at Manmad: Rescue Operation on Railway Gantry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic scene unfolded at Manmad railway station in Maharashtra's Nashik district when a mentally challenged man climbed onto a gantry, hanging from high-tension wires, prompting an emergency response from officials.

The video of Friday's incident, which surfaced on social media, depicts the man navigating the station's roof, as railway staff and onlookers frantically carried out a rescue operation.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila noted that immediate efforts included switching off the power to the overhead equipment. The situation, which disrupted train operations, was controlled in 40 minutes with the man safely rescued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Rescued: A Social Media Saga

Teen Rescued: A Social Media Saga

 India
2
High Seas Standoff: Iranian Forces Block Tanker Passage

High Seas Standoff: Iranian Forces Block Tanker Passage

 United Arab Emirates
3
Congress Criticizes BJP's Delimitation-Linked Women's Reservation Bill

Congress Criticizes BJP's Delimitation-Linked Women's Reservation Bill

 India
4
Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

Delhi's Semiconductor Surge: A Blueprint for High-Tech Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026