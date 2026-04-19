ITC Elevates Protein Game: Transforming Health and Wellness with Innovative Foods

ITC Ltd is making significant strides in its protein food segment as it intensifies its efforts in the burgeoning health and wellness market. According to Hemant Malik, ITC's Chief Executive of the Food division, the company aims to build a differentiated portfolio through consumer insights, innovation, and traceable sourcing strengths.

ITC has introduced a wide range of protein-centric products across diverse categories, leveraging brands such as Aashirvaad, Right Shift, and recently acquired Yoga Bar. The company plans to launch high-protein items like chips and plant-based shakes to address evolving dietary needs and prioritize affordable protein options.

The focus is on making protein-rich foods accessible to all, capitalizing on emerging consumer trends and health demands. ITC's expansion in the branded packaged foods sector positions it as a key player in providing healthier value-added food offerings for Indian consumers.