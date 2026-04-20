Canada's Shift: Mark Carney Calls for Economic Independence

In a revealing video address, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed the urgent need for Canada to reassess its economic dependence on the United States—a relationship once deemed beneficial but now perceived as a vulnerability amidst the current global economic landscape.

Mark Carney articulated his government's strategies aimed at bolstering Canada's economic autonomy through enticing new investments, inking trade agreements with additional countries, and fortifying domestic industries against uncertainty fueled by US-imposed tariffs.

Highlighting increased defense investments, tax reductions, and affordable housing initiatives, Carney underscored the necessity of self-reliance, emphasizing that Canada's future resilience hinges on reduced reliance on a single foreign partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)