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Canada's Shift: Mark Carney Calls for Economic Independence

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highlights the need for Canada to reduce economic dependence on the US due to changing trade policies under President Trump. Carney emphasizes diversification, increased defense spending, and clean energy initiatives as key strategies to secure Canada's future economic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 20-04-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 02:00 IST
Canada's Shift: Mark Carney Calls for Economic Independence
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a revealing video address, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stressed the urgent need for Canada to reassess its economic dependence on the United States—a relationship once deemed beneficial but now perceived as a vulnerability amidst the current global economic landscape.

Mark Carney articulated his government's strategies aimed at bolstering Canada's economic autonomy through enticing new investments, inking trade agreements with additional countries, and fortifying domestic industries against uncertainty fueled by US-imposed tariffs.

Highlighting increased defense investments, tax reductions, and affordable housing initiatives, Carney underscored the necessity of self-reliance, emphasizing that Canada's future resilience hinges on reduced reliance on a single foreign partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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