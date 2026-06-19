Iran says it will waive fees for Hormuz during 60 day negotiation period

Iran's Strait of Hormuz body has waived planned fees for ships using the strait during a 60-day negotiation period under a new US agreement.

Reuters | Irans Strait Of Hormuz Body Said On Friday It Would Waive Planned Fees To Use The Strait During A Day Negotiation Period Under The Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With The United States This Week Ships Seeking Passage Through The Strait While The Interim Agreement Is In Force Must Submit Transit Requests At Least Hours Before Arrival | Updated: 19-06-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 16:36 IST
Iran says it will waive fees for Hormuz during 60 day negotiation period
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iran's Strait ​of Hormuz ‌body said on ​Friday it would waive planned fees ‌to use the strait during a 60-day negotiation period under the memorandum ‌of understanding signed with the United ‌States this week.

Ships seeking passage through the strait while the interim agreement is ⁠in ​force ⁠must submit transit requests at least ⁠48 hours before arrival, Iran's Persian Gulf ​Strait Authority (PGSA) said in a ⁠notice.

Iran would waive fees for security, ⁠safety, ​environmental services and related insurance during the period, while requiring ⁠vessels to coordinate routes and transit ⁠times ⁠in advance due to areas affected by mines and ‌to ‌ensure safe navigation.

Also Read: Breakthrough Peace Deal: United States and Iran Reach Historic Agreement

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026