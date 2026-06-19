FTSE 100 suffers weakest week in six amid US-Iran talks, political uncertainty
UK shares declined on Friday, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes falling 0.4% and 0.6% respectively, sealing their steepest weekly losses since early May.
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- United Kingdom
UK shares fell on Friday as U.S.-Iran tensions and political uncertainty dampened risk appetite, sealing a weekly decline for both blue-chip and mid-cap indexes.
The FTSE 100 ended down 0.4%, at 10,363 points, losing 1% on the week, the steepest weekly loss since early May. The FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.6%, down 0.5% for the week.