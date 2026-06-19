Cricket-New Zealand punish England as Nicholls century builds huge lead

New Zealand dominated the second test against England, extending their lead to 352 after a strong partnership between Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra on day three at the Oval.

Reuters | New Zealand Took Complete Command Of The Second Test Against England As Henry Nicholls Struck A Masterful Century In A Big Partnership With Rachin Ravindra To Stretch Their Lead To On Day Three At The Oval On Friday Having Dismissed England For Just Before Lunch For A Firstinnings Lead Of | Updated: 19-06-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 23:15 IST
Cricket-New Zealand punish England as Nicholls century builds huge lead
Henry Nicholls
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

​New Zealand took complete command ​of the second test against ‌England ​as Henry Nicholls struck a masterful century in a big partnership with Rachin Ravindra to stretch their lead ‌to 352 on day three at the Oval on Friday. Having dismissed England for 291 just before lunch for a first-innings lead of 100, New Zealand lost ‌openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway cheaply but then turned the screws ‌to reach a commanding 252-3at the close. On a day of unbroken sunshine, Nicholls took full advantage of the batsman-friendly conditions with an unbeaten 119. Daryl Mitchell was 32 not out at ⁠the close.

Ravindra, ​dropped on seven ⁠with New Zealand wobbling slightly on 48-2, played fluently in a third-wicket stand of 161, but ⁠with a century beckoning he fell lbw to England's part-time spinner Jacob Bethell having ​scored 76. England began the day on 226-6 in reply to New Zealand's ⁠first-innings 391 and lost Jordan Cox, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue in quick succession as pace ⁠bowler ​Matthew Henry completed his first five-wicket haul against England.

A defiant half century by number nine Matthew Fisher put the brakes on New Zealand's charge ⁠and Archer then produced a hostile opening spell as England threatened a counter-attack. But England's ⁠fire faded and ⁠New Zealand are now clear favourites to level the three-match series having lost the opener by 115 runs at Lord's.

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