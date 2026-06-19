Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported

British Transport Police Said On Friday It Was Responding To Reports Of A Collision Involving Two Trains About Miles North Of London

British ​Transport Police said on Friday it was responding to ‌reports of a collision involving two trains about 60 miles north of London, with ‌media reports saying the major incident had ‌resulted in multiple injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including ⁠an ​air ambulance, ⁠to what it described as a major incident on ⁠the railway south of Bedford, and urged people ​to avoid the area. Bedfordshire Fire and ⁠Rescue Service said crews were at an incident on ⁠the ​railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to ⁠steer clear.

Thameslink said all lines between Luton ⁠and ⁠Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation.