Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported
A major incident occurred on a railway line south of Bedford, resulting in multiple injuries and train line blockages, with emergency services responding to the scene.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Transport Police said on Friday it was responding to reports of a collision involving two trains about 60 miles north of London, with media reports saying the major incident had resulted in multiple injuries.
The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including an air ambulance, to what it described as a major incident on the railway south of Bedford, and urged people to avoid the area. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were at an incident on the railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to steer clear.
Thameslink said all lines between Luton and Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation.
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