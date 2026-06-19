Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported

A major incident occurred on a railway line south of Bedford, resulting in multiple injuries and train line blockages, with emergency services responding to the scene.

Reuters | British Transport Police Said On Friday It Was Responding To Reports Of A Collision Involving Two Trains About Miles North Of London | Updated: 19-06-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 23:39 IST
Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British ​Transport Police said on Friday it was responding to ‌reports of a collision involving two trains about 60 miles north of London, with ‌media reports saying the major incident had ‌resulted in multiple injuries.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including ⁠an ​air ambulance, ⁠to what it described as a major incident on ⁠the railway south of Bedford, and urged people ​to avoid the area. Bedfordshire Fire and ⁠Rescue Service said crews were at an incident on ⁠the ​railway just south of Bedford and also called on the public to ⁠steer clear.

Thameslink said all lines between Luton ⁠and ⁠Bedford were blocked due to a problem under investigation.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026