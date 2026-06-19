Russian attack kills one crew of Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea waters, Ukraine deputy PM says

A Russian Drone Attack Killed One Crew Member Of A Panamaflagged Ship In The Black Sea Waters And Wounded Two More

​A ‌Russian drone attack ​killed one crew ‌member of a Panama-flagged ship in the ‌Black Sea waters ‌and wounded two more, a Ukrainian deputy ⁠prime ​minister ⁠said on Friday.

Oleksiy Kuleba said ⁠on the Telegram app ​that another vessel under ⁠the Saint Kitts and ⁠Nevis ​flag was also hit ⁠and its three crew members ⁠were ⁠lightly injured.