Russian attack kills one crew of Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea waters, Ukraine deputy PM says

A Russian drone attack in the Black Sea waters killed one crew member and wounded two others on a Panama-flagged ship, with another vessel also being hit.

Reuters | A Russian Drone Attack Killed One Crew Member Of A Panamaflagged Ship In The Black Sea Waters And Wounded Two More | Updated: 19-06-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 11:01 IST
Russian attack kills one crew of Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea waters, Ukraine deputy PM says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​A ‌Russian drone attack ​killed one crew ‌member of a Panama-flagged ship in the ‌Black Sea waters ‌and wounded two more, a Ukrainian deputy ⁠prime ​minister ⁠said on Friday.

Oleksiy Kuleba said ⁠on the Telegram app ​that another vessel under ⁠the Saint Kitts and ⁠Nevis ​flag was also hit ⁠and its three crew members ⁠were ⁠lightly injured.

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