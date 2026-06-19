Russian attack kills one crew of Panama-flagged ship in Black Sea waters, Ukraine deputy PM says
A Russian drone attack in the Black Sea waters killed one crew member and wounded two others on a Panama-flagged ship, with another vessel also being hit.
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian drone attack killed one crew member of a Panama-flagged ship in the Black Sea waters and wounded two more, a Ukrainian deputy prime minister said on Friday.
Oleksiy Kuleba said on the Telegram app that another vessel under the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag was also hit and its three crew members were lightly injured.
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