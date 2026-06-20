Better Choice Realtors Wins "Iconic SCO Project of the Year" Award for India World Mart at ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026

NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], June 20: Better Choice Realtors has been honoured with the prestigious 'Iconic SCO Project of the Year' award for India World Mart at the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026. The recognition celebrates the developer's contribution towards redefining the Shop-Cum-Office (SCO) segment through a future-ready commercial ecosystem that seamlessly integrates retail, business, hospitality, and investment opportunities. Further strengthening its position among leading SCO plots in Gurugram.

Strategically located in Sector 88A on Dwarka Expressway, India WorldMart offers a unique opportunity for retail brands, office users, clinics, wellness centres, restaurants, and service providers to establish themselves in one of NCR's fastest-growing business corridors, making it one of the most sought-after SCO plots on Dwarka Expressway. The project has been designed for investors and businesses looking for a commercial property on Dwarka Expressway and a premium commercial property in Gurugram that combines location strength, accessibility, visibility, and long-term growth potential. The award underscores Better Choice Realtors' commitment to developing innovative commercial projects in Gurugram that align with emerging market trends while delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

Commenting on the achievement, Rakesh Kapoor, Sales Head, Better Choice Realtors, said, "We are truly delighted and humbled to receive this recognition for India World Mart. Awards like these are especially meaningful because they validate the vision, hard work and commitment that go into creating a project of this scale. India World Mart was conceived as a destination that would redefine the SCO format by bringing together business, retail and investment opportunities in a future-ready ecosystem. This recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar and delivering developments that create lasting value for our stakeholders." Recognised as one of the real estate industry's premier forums, the ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2026 convened leading stakeholders from across the sector to exchange insights on the forces reshaping India's urban and real estate landscape. The event also celebrated outstanding achievements across the industry, honouring organisations and projects that are setting new benchmarks in innovation, quality and impact.

About Better Choice Realtors Better Choice Realtors was founded with a simple but powerful belief: buying property in India shouldn't be risky or complex. Since 2006, we've helped over 2,000 families and businesses secure plots, SCOs, and builder floors in legal and strategically located developments. To create high-quality, future-ready residential and commercial spaces that meet and exceed our clients' aspirations -- ensuring full legal compliance and strategic locations.

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