Russell Crowe says 'Gladiator II' failed because it lost original film's "moral core"

Russell Crowe believes Gladiator II failed to replicate the success of the original Oscar-winning epic because it lacked the "moral core" that made the 2000 film resonate with audiences, according to Page Six. Speaking during a panel at the Taormina Film Festival, the actor reflected on his career-defining role as Maximus and revealed why he pushed back against certain creative decisions while making the original Gladiator.

"When we were shooting that film, there was a lot of pressure. The studio, the producers [thought] there should be sex between Maximus and the female characters. I kept pushing back," Crowe said, as per the outlet. "This is the story of a man avenging the death of his wife and his child. There cannot be a moment in that journey where he stops and has sex with somebody. It doesn't make any sense because that destroys the journey," he added.

Crowe said director Ridley Scott agreed that an intimate scene involving Maximus and Connie Nielsen's character would undermine the film's emotional foundation and ultimately kept it out of the movie. Reflecting on the 2024 sequel, Crowe said he found it "very interesting" that filmmakers chose to move away from what he considered the original film's defining strength.

"It's very interesting because the second movie barely took the same box office that the first movie took. That's 20 years later," he said. "When you apply how much of a change there's been on the value of a dollar, they failed. They failed because they didn't understand why [the original movie] was successful -- it had a moral core." The original Gladiator earned around USD 465.5 million worldwide in 2000 and went on to win five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. Gladiator II, released in 2024, grossed approximately USD 462.1 million globally.

According to Crowe, the enduring appeal of Gladiator extended beyond its action and spectacle. "You think that on the surface Gladiator is a movie for men, but if it was a movie for men, it would be about revenge, but it's not about revenge. It is a movie for women because it is about vengeance," he said.

"[Gladiator] was successful because it had a moral core. In a way, we all want to be that guy who can stay that strong, if you're a man. And if you're a woman, we all want a man to love us in that way," he added. The original film followed Maximus, a Roman general who is betrayed, enslaved and forced into the gladiatorial arena after the murder of his wife and child.

The sequel stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, who returns to Rome as a prisoner and is trained as a gladiator by Macrinus, a former slave portrayed by Denzel Washington, who harbours ambitions of overthrowing the empire's twin rulers. Washington had earlier praised Scott's immersive recreation of ancient Rome while promoting the film, according to People.

"All we had to do was put the clothes on and start talking," Washington said during a Los Angeles screening in October 2024. "I'm serious. What Ridley did, which was great, is he built Rome. When we would walk around, you were in Rome with 10,000 extras and horses. I mean, it was make-believe, it was play," according to Page Six. The actor's comments offer fresh insight into why Crowe believes the original Gladiator became a cultural phenomenon--and why, in his view, its sequel fell short of matching that legacy. (ANI)