CBI Court acquits all accused in 2006 Pawanraje Nimbalkar double murder case

A CBI court on Saturday acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case involving then Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, citing a lack of evidence.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 13:56 IST
CBI Court acquits all accused in 2006 Pawanraje Nimbalkar double murder case
Ex-NCP Leader Padamsinh Patil brought to the Special CBI Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday acquitted all nine accused in the 2006 double murder case involving then Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi, citing a lack of evidence. Among those acquitted was former NCP leader Padamsinh Patil, who was one of the key accused in the case. A total of nine people had been arrested and chargesheeted in connection with the murders.

The case relates to the killing of Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver Samad Kazi in June 2006 in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai. The investigation was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the case remained under trial for several years. Following the completion of arguments and examination of evidence, the special CBI court acquitted all the accused. Pawanraje Nimbalkar's son and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Omraje Nimbalkar was at the court along with family members, Nimbalkar is one of the 6 rebel UBT MPs who failed to abide by the party whip and attend the Lok Sabha MP's meet called by Anil Desai.

Earlier in the day, the prime accused, Padamsinh Patil, now 86 years old, was brought to the Special CBI Court to appear in the double murder case. (ANI)

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