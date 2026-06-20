One killed and dozens injured in train collision north of London

A fatal train collision north of London on Friday afternoon resulted in the death of a driver and dozens of injuries, with the cause of the incident yet to be determined.

Reuters | A Train Driver Was Killed And Dozens More Injured In A Collision Between Two Commuter Services About Miles Km North Of London On Friday Afternoon East Midlands Railway | Updated: 20-06-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 13:49 IST
One killed and dozens injured in train collision north of London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A train driver ​was killed and dozens more injured ​in a collision between ‌two commuter ​services about 60 miles (100 km) north of London on Friday afternoon.

East Midlands Railway, which operated ‌both London-bound trains involved in the crash, confirmed in a statement on X on Saturday that the driver of one of the services had been killed. A ‌video posted on social media by one of the passengers showed ‌what appeared to be the front of one train entangled with the back of another, with the carriages appearing to remain upright on the tracks. The East of England Ambulance ⁠Service ​said that in ⁠addition to a person who died at the scene, 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 22 ⁠were seriously injured and 56 had minor injuries.

"My thoughts are with the ​family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with ⁠those who have been seriously injured," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement. The ⁠cause ​of the incident was not immediately known, and transport minister Heidi Alexander said an investigation was underway. Peter Knapp, a doctor who said on ⁠social media site Bluesky he was on board one of the trains, described ⁠a "sudden crash" with ⁠one carriage off the rails and said he had sustained minor injuries.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

The Digital Agriculture Boom Has an Infrastructure Problem: What China’s Digital Villages Reveal

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026