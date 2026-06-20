Uganda says Islamic Development Bank approves €650 million loan
The Islamic Development Bank's executive board has approved a €650.7 million loan to Uganda to finance its standard gauge railway project, valued at €2.7 billion.
- Country:
- Turkey
The Islamic Development Bank's (IsDB) executive board has approved a €650.7 million ($746.2 million) loan to Uganda to help finance its standard gauge railway project, the finance ministry said late on Friday. Uganda is raising funds for the €2.7 billion project, which has already won backing from lenders including the World Bank and the African Development Bank. It has appointed Citibank to help mobilise financing.
Construction of the railway, which began in 2024, is being carried out by Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi. The IsDB is one of Uganda's biggest sources of external financing and, as of the end of May, had projects in the east African country worth $896.5 million, government data show.
The 272-km (169-mile) line will link landlocked Uganda to Kenya's rail network, providing access to the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa, through which Uganda imports most of its goods. ($1 = 0.8720 euros)
ALSO READ
-
UNHCR Warns of Rising Ebola Risk for Displaced Families
-
One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say
-
One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say
-
Two trains collide north of London, multiple injuries reported
-
AfDB Backs Uganda Airport Upgrade with €156 Million Financing