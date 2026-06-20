One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say

Two trains collided 60 miles north of London, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries, with emergency services responding to the scene near Bedford.

Reuters | One Person Was Killed And Several Others Injured When Two Trains Collided About Miles Km North Of London | Updated: 20-06-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 02:28 IST
One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

One person was killed and several others injured when two trains collided about 60 miles (100 km) ‌north of London, British Transport Police said on Friday.

Emergency services were called at about 5:15 p.m. (1615 GMT) to the line south of Bedford, where two East Midlands ‌Railway trains were involved in the crash. A video posted on social media ‌by one of the passengers showed what appeared to be the front of one train entangled with the back of another, with the carriages appearing to remain upright on the tracks.

"My ⁠thoughts ​are with the ⁠family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have ⁠been seriously injured," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement. The East of England ​Ambulance Service said it had sent multiple resources, including an air ambulance, ⁠to the collision, and urged people to avoid the area.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said ⁠a ​significant emergency service response was under way as authorities worked to establish what had happened. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were present at ⁠the scene.

Peter Knapp, a doctor who said on social media site Bluesky he ⁠was on board ⁠one of the trains, described a "sudden crash" with one carriage off the rails and said he had sustained minor injuries.

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