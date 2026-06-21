German commission proposes older retirement age and state pension fund, sources say
Germany is considering increasing its pension age and introducing a state pension fund to address an ageing population and struggling public finances.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany could increase its pension age and establish its own state pension fund under proposals by a government-appointed commission, sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, as Europe's largest economy addresses an ageing population and creaking public finances.
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