Tamil Nadu CM should promote yoga awareness across state, says BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to participate in the grand yoga event and raise awareness on the benefits of yoga among the general public. Speaking to the reporters at the International Yoga Day event held at a private college in Gudiyatham, Vellore district, Soundararajan said, "Today, all of us should be grateful to the Prime Minister of India for International Yoga Day being celebrated across the world. Yoga brings peace and good health to both the body and mind. Even Islamic countries across the world are celebrating Yoga Day today. Therefore, everyone should practise yoga."

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that PM Modi personally participates in such events to raise awareness and encouraged Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to do the same by participating in a large-scale event. "Just as the Prime Minister participates in grand yoga events to create awareness, I would like to place a request that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister should also take part in a large-scale event and create similar awareness across the State. Yoga Day should be observed in all government institutions and schools across Tamil Nadu. Since the Prime Minister is personally participating in such grand events and spreading awareness, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, being a young leader, should also join such major events and promote awareness," she said.

She further said that yoga is especially important for politicians, as they constantly face ups and downs, anger, pressure and competition in public life, and therefore need it even more. Referring to crimes against women, she underlined that special and utmost attention should be given to women's safety.

"I believe the Chief Minister will give special attention to this issue. Every time a sexual crime takes place, we repeatedly express our anguish and insist that such incidents must be prevented. I once again urge the Chief Minister to pay special attention to this matter. At present, what we need most is women's safety, and maximum attention must be given to it," she added. Commenting on the Governor's address, Tamilisai said it had proceeded peacefully, without any disruption, and in a healthy democratic atmosphere.

"During the previous regime, confusion used to be created during the Governor's address. In his speech, the Governor reflected positive thoughts about this government. I request the government also to reflect the same positive approach and provide good governance," she said. On the Mekedatu issue, she said, "Mekedatu concerns the rights of all of us. There are two Congress ministers here. Are they expressing their opposition to it? If not, and if we are unable to stop the construction of the dam at Mekedatu, what will their position be? This clearly exposes the double standards of the Congress party."

Earlier on June 19, the Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously passed a resolution opposing the Karnataka government's proposed Mekedatu dam project, triggering sharp political reactions across both states and renewed debate over inter-state river water sharing. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Vijay, cited legal and constitutional concerns while asserting the rights of Tamil Nadu over Cauvery river waters.

The move received support from major parties in the House, including Congress and VCK, while opposition parties such as AIADMK also reiterated their longstanding objections to the project, warning of its impact on water availability during drought periods. (ANI)