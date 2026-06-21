UKMTO receives report of tanker incident southeast of Al-shihr, Yemen

A tanker reported being approached by a skiff with five armed individuals off the coast of Yemen, prompting evasive manoeuvres before resuming its voyage to a safe port.

Reuters | United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Ukmto Said On Sunday That A Tanker Reported Being Approached By A Skiff Carrying Five Armed Individuals About Nautical Miles Southeast Of Alshihr | Updated: 21-06-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 19:44 IST
UKMTO receives report of tanker incident southeast of Al-shihr, Yemen
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

United ​Kingdom Maritime ​Trade ‌Operations (UKMTO) said on ​Sunday that a tanker ‌reported being approached by a skiff carrying five armed individuals about ‌50 nautical miles southeast of ‌Al-Shihr, Yemen.

The armed people appeared to be attempting to board ⁠the vessel, ​prompting ⁠the tanker to conduct evasive manoeuvres ⁠and alter course away from the ​skiff, UKMTO said. The vessel ⁠has since resumed its voyage to ⁠its ​next port of call, with both the ship ⁠and crew reported safe, while authorities ⁠investigate ⁠the incident.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026