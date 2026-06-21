UKMTO receives report of tanker incident southeast of Al-shihr, Yemen

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Ukmto Said On Sunday That A Tanker Reported Being Approached By A Skiff Carrying Five Armed Individuals About Nautical Miles Southeast Of Alshihr

United ​Kingdom Maritime ​Trade ‌Operations (UKMTO) said on ​Sunday that a tanker ‌reported being approached by a skiff carrying five armed individuals about ‌50 nautical miles southeast of ‌Al-Shihr, Yemen.

The armed people appeared to be attempting to board ⁠the vessel, ​prompting ⁠the tanker to conduct evasive manoeuvres ⁠and alter course away from the ​skiff, UKMTO said. The vessel ⁠has since resumed its voyage to ⁠its ​next port of call, with both the ship ⁠and crew reported safe, while authorities ⁠investigate ⁠the incident.