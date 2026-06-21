Tennis-Cerundolo battles past Paul to win Queen's title
Francisco Cerundolo claimed his first ATP 500 title, defeating Tommy Paul in a gruelling three-hour and two-minute Queen's Club final.
- Country:
- Argentina
Seventh seed Francisco Cerundolo out-lasted American Tommy Paul in a gruelling Queen's Club final to claim the biggest title of his career on Sunday, winning 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3. Cerundolo wasted three match points as Paul served at 2-5 in the decider but finished the job in the next game on his serve to win his first ATP 500 title.
He collapsed to the court in relief after pummelling away a smash to end the longest final in the tournament's history at three hours and two minutes. Cerundolo is the first player from Argentina to win the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament and he did it the hard way, winning four of his five matches in a deciding set.