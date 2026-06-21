Tennis-Cerundolo battles past Paul to win Queen's title

Seventh ​seed Francisco Cerundolo ​out-lasted American ‌Tommy Paul ​in a gruelling Queen's Club final to claim ‌the biggest title of his career on Sunday, winning 6-7(4) 6-4 6-3. Cerundolo wasted three ‌match points as Paul served at ‌2-5 in the decider but finished the job in the next game on his serve ⁠to ​win ⁠his first ATP 500 title.

He collapsed to the ⁠court in relief after pummelling away a ​smash to end the longest final in ⁠the tournament's history at three hours and ⁠two ​minutes. Cerundolo is the first player from Argentina to win the prestigious pre-Wimbledon ⁠tournament and he did it the hard ⁠way, ⁠winning four of his five matches in a deciding set.