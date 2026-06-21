From "lengthy" physics to "easier" biology section, NEET-UG candidates share post-exam perspectives

Candidates appearing for the NEET-UG re-examination in Hyderabad on Sunday reported a varied experience, with many noting that the difficulty level of the paper differed from the previous attempt. While students generally found biology to be the most accessible section, physics presented a significant challenge for many due to its length and complexity. Speaking to ANI, the students indicated that the examination process was conducted effectively, while opinions on chemistry and biology remained largely positive, the consensus among many was that the physics section required significant effort.

Reflecting on the overall difficulty of the test, one candidate noted, "It was hard as compared to the last exam... Biology was easy." Another student added, "Physics was a little bit on the harder side, biology was quite easy, and chemistry was also moderate."

Sharing their experience with the exam format, one student remarked, "The paper was actually moderate. Physics was, I would say, the lengthiest and also the hardest part among the three subjects." Describing the flow of the test, one student stated, "It was quite easy, actually. The paper was easy, and we were able to complete it in time."

Another peer observed, "Overall, the paper was nice." Meanwhile, in Guwahati, after the NEET-UG re-examination, a candidate said, "It was good. It was a little lengthy. I am satisfied..."

NEET-UG re-examination began on Sunday at 2 pm under strict security arrangements at centres across the country. More than 22.79 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the examination, which was being held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations.

Entry to examination centres followed a strict process, with metal detectors installed at the venues. To ensure a secure and smooth examination process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has put in place extensive security and surveillance measures at all centres.

Examination rooms were equipped with CCTV cameras, which were being monitored continuously. Signal jammers supplied by Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) were also deployed. The NTA stationed two invigilators in every examination room, with more than 10 functionaries present at each centre. (ANi)