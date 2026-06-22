China youth jobless rate drops to 11-month low in May 

The Jobless Rate Among To Yearolds In China Excluding College Students Fell To In May

The ​jobless ‌rate among ​16-to-24 year-olds in China excluding ‌college students fell to 15.6% in May, the lowest ‌level in 11 ‌months, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics ⁠showed ​on ⁠Monday.

The unemployment rate for those ⁠aged 25 to 29 ​came in at 7.2%, down ⁠from 7.4% in April. ⁠In ​the 30-59 year-olds segment, joblessness dropped ⁠to 4.1% from 4.2% a ⁠month ⁠earlier.