China youth jobless rate drops to 11-month low in May
China's jobless rate among 16-to-24 year-olds, excluding college students, fell to 15.6% in May, its lowest level in 11 months.
- Country:
- China
The jobless rate among 16-to-24 year-olds in China excluding college students fell to 15.6% in May, the lowest level in 11 months, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
The unemployment rate for those aged 25 to 29 came in at 7.2%, down from 7.4% in April. In the 30-59 year-olds segment, joblessness dropped to 4.1% from 4.2% a month earlier.