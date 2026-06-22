China recorded 16% increase in inbound, outbound transportation during Dragon Boat holiday

China saw a significant increase in travel during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, with 305,000 inbound and outbound vessels, trains, and automobiles, and 6.7 million entries and exits of travellers.

Reuters | China Recorded An Increase Of In The Number Of Inbound And Outbound Ships | Updated: 22-06-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 11:52 IST
China recorded 16% increase in inbound, outbound transportation during Dragon Boat holiday
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

China ​recorded an increase of 16% in ‌the number of inbound and outbound ships, trains and vehicles ‌over the three-day Dragon ‌Boat Festival holiday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

That amounted to ⁠305,000 ​inbound ⁠and outbound vessels, trains and automobiles during ⁠festivities that ended on ​Sunday. Border inspection agencies in the ⁠country processed 6.7 million entries and ⁠exits ​of both Chinese and foreign travellers, CCTV said, ⁠12.9% more than the same ⁠holiday ⁠period a year earlier.

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