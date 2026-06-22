China recorded 16% increase in inbound, outbound transportation during Dragon Boat holiday

China Recorded An Increase Of In The Number Of Inbound And Outbound Ships

China ​recorded an increase of 16% in ‌the number of inbound and outbound ships, trains and vehicles ‌over the three-day Dragon ‌Boat Festival holiday, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

That amounted to ⁠305,000 ​inbound ⁠and outbound vessels, trains and automobiles during ⁠festivities that ended on ​Sunday. Border inspection agencies in the ⁠country processed 6.7 million entries and ⁠exits ​of both Chinese and foreign travellers, CCTV said, ⁠12.9% more than the same ⁠holiday ⁠period a year earlier.