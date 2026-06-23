KPMG Australia's chairman and two partners resign over audit scandal

KPMG Australia's chairman and two senior partners have resigned over allegations of misusing confidential client information to win audit work, amid a growing scandal within the firm.

Reuters | Kpmg Australia Said On Tuesday Its Chairman And Two Senior Partners Have Resigned Over The Handling Of Whistleblower Allegations The Firm Misused Confidential Client Information To Win Audit Work The Departures Of Chairman Martin Sheppard | Updated: 23-06-2026 07:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 07:45 IST
KPMG Australia's chairman and two partners resign over audit scandal
  • Country:
  • Australia

KPMG Australia said ‌on Tuesday its ​chairman and two senior partners have resigned over the handling of whistleblower allegations the firm ‌misused confidential client information to win audit work.

The departures of Chairman Martin Sheppard, and audit partners Paul Rogers and Eileen Hoggett, mark the latest ‌fallout from the scandal that has engulfed the firm and has seen ‌the firm's CEO and audit chief quit. "The decisions announced today are necessary and immediate," interim CEO Stan Stavros said in a statement.

"We did not meet the standards ⁠expected ​of us, and ⁠we recognise the impact this has had on the whistleblower, our people, our clients and ⁠the community." KPMG has been under fire after the whistleblower alleged it misused confidential ​board papers from real estate company Lendlease to support bids for ⁠major audit tenders.

Rogers and Hoggett were directly named by the whistleblower as the lead ⁠partners ​on the Lendlease auditing team involved in the misconduct, according to the whistleblower's allegations that were made public in March. The pair are ⁠currently under investigation by Australia's corporate regulator.

KPMG said it would appoint an ⁠independent chair ⁠and add independent members to its Australian board to strengthen the firm's governance in response to the scandal.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026