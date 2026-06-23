PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 23
The Bank of England has eased its stablecoin rules, replacing proposed ownership limits with a £40 billion issuance cap, while Ocado and EasyJet face leadership and takeover challenges.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
Bank of England dilutes stablecoin rules with plan for £40bn issuer limit Ocado hunts for new chief to replace Tim Steiner
EasyJet rejects £4.7 billion takeover bid from Castlelake Germany reaches deal to buy 40% of Europe's biggest tank maker
Overview The Bank of England eased its proposed restrictions on stablecoins, scrapping proposed ownership limits on UK stablecoins and replacing them with a £40 billion ($52.96 billion) issuance cap.
Ocado is searching for a successor to CEO and co-founder Tim Steiner as part of ongoing succession planning, with the company regularly engaging with potential candidates. EasyJet has rejected a third takeover approach worth £4.7 billion from Castlelake, prompting the U.S. private credit group to go public with its bid.
The German government has agreed to acquire a 40% stake in Franco-German tank maker KNDS under a deal with the company and its owners. ($1 = 0.7552 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)