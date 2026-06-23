The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Bank Of England Dilutes Stablecoin Rules With Plan For Bn Issuer Limit Ocado Hunts For New Chief To Replace Tim Steiner Easyjet Rejects Billion Takeover Bid From Castlelake Germany Reaches Deal To Buy Of Europes Biggest Tank Maker Overview The Bank Of England Eased Its Proposed Restrictions On Stablecoins

The following are ​the top stories ​in the Financial Times. ‌Reuters has ​not verified these stories and does not vouch for their ‌accuracy. Headlines

Bank of England dilutes stablecoin rules with plan for £40bn issuer limit Ocado hunts for new chief to replace Tim ‌Steiner

EasyJet rejects £4.7 billion takeover bid from Castlelake Germany ‌reaches deal to buy 40% of Europe's biggest tank maker

Overview The Bank of England eased its proposed restrictions on stablecoins, scrapping ⁠proposed ownership ​limits ⁠on UK stablecoins and replacing them with a £40 billion ($52.96 billion) issuance cap.

Ocado ⁠is searching for a successor to CEO and co-founder ​Tim Steiner as part of ongoing succession planning, with ⁠the company regularly engaging with potential candidates. EasyJet has rejected ⁠a ​third takeover approach worth £4.7 billion from Castlelake, prompting the U.S. private credit group to go ⁠public with its bid.

The German government has agreed to ⁠acquire ⁠a 40% stake in Franco-German tank maker KNDS under a deal with the company ‌and its ‌owners. ($1 = 0.7552 pounds) (Compiled by ​Bengaluru newsroom)