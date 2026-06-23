Samsung's HBM4 sales cross USD 1 billion milestone within four months

Samsung Electronics Co. recorded more than USD 1 billion in sales for its sixth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, known as HBM4, just four months after launching mass production.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 12:28 IST
Samsung's HBM4 sales cross USD 1 billion milestone within four months
Samsung logo (Photo/@SamsungKorea). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Samsung Electronics Co. recorded more than USD 1 billion in sales for its sixth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, known as HBM4, just four months after launching mass production. According to a news report by The Korea Herald, the South Korean tech giant became the first company globally to begin mass production and shipments of these advanced chips in February. The rapid sales growth underscores the accelerating global demand for next-generation hardware tailored for artificial intelligence applications.

Citing industry sources, the news report stated on Tuesday that the company expanded its shipments quickly over the spring. The same sources expect Samsung's HBM4 revenue to exceed USD 1.2 billion by the end of June. This swift scaling allowed the company to capture a larger share of the highly competitive high bandwidth memory segment. The milestone highlights a shift in the hardware landscape for artificial intelligence. While the global market mostly uses fifth-generation HBM3E products right now, as per the news report, industry observers expect HBM4 to become the primary growth driver moving forward. The newer chips specifically support the hardware that runs complex generative AI applications.

"The milestone comes just four months after the South Korean tech giant became the first company in the world to begin mass production and shipments of HBM4 chips in February," the report noted. Samsung designed the HBM4 chips to work with next-generation artificial intelligence accelerators. This includes Nvidia Corp.'s Vera Rubin platform, which relies on high-performance graphics processing units. Nvidia's graphics processing units are widely used in generative AI applications.

The successful rollout helps Samsung solidify its position against regional competitors in the semiconductor industry. As data centres require higher bandwidth to process massive AI workloads, the transition from older generation memory to HBM4 is expected to move much faster through the remaining months of the year. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026