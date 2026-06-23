France orders 5,000 drones from Dassault-backed startup Harmattan AI
France has ordered 5,000 soldier drones from French startup Harmattan AI, marking one of the country's largest purchases of small drones to boost military drone production.
- Country:
- France
France is ordering 5,000 soldier drones from French startup Harmattan AI, the army ministry said on Tuesday, one of the country's biggest purchases of small drones as it rushes to boost drone production.
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