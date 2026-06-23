Brazilian police target Digimais in probe of alleged fraud, source says
Brazil's federal police are investigating lender Digimais for alleged fraudulent management, days after investment bank BTG Pactual agreed to acquire the company.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's federal police are targeting lender Digimais in a probe into alleged fraudulent management, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.
In April, investment bank BTG Pactual confirmed it had signed an agreement to acquire Digimais, which belongs to prominent evangelical bishop Edir Macedo.
Digimais and BTG did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reportinh by Ricardo Brito and Luciana Magalhaes. Writing by Isabel Teles. Editing by Pedro Fonseca and Mark Potter)