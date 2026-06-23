Brazilian police target Digimais in probe of alleged fraud, source says

Brazils Federal Police Are Targeting Lender Digimais In A Probe Into Alleged Fraudulent Management

​Brazil's ‌federal police ​are targeting lender Digimais ‌in a probe into alleged fraudulent management, a source close ‌to the investigation ‌told Reuters on Tuesday.

In April, investment bank BTG Pactual confirmed ⁠it ​had ⁠signed an agreement to ⁠acquire Digimais, which belongs to ​prominent evangelical bishop Edir ⁠Macedo.

Digimais and BTG did ⁠not ​immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reportinh by ⁠Ricardo Brito and Luciana ⁠Magalhaes. ⁠Writing by Isabel Teles. Editing by Pedro ‌Fonseca ‌and Mark ​Potter)