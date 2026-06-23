Brazilian police target Digimais in probe of alleged fraud, source says

Brazil's federal police are investigating lender Digimais for alleged fraudulent management, days after investment bank BTG Pactual agreed to acquire the company.

Reuters | Brazils Federal Police Are Targeting Lender Digimais In A Probe Into Alleged Fraudulent Management | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:10 IST
Brazilian police target Digimais in probe of alleged fraud, source says
  • Country:
  • Brazil

​Brazil's ‌federal police ​are targeting lender Digimais ‌in a probe into alleged fraudulent management, a source close ‌to the investigation ‌told Reuters on Tuesday.

In April, investment bank BTG Pactual confirmed ⁠it ​had ⁠signed an agreement to ⁠acquire Digimais, which belongs to ​prominent evangelical bishop Edir ⁠Macedo.

Digimais and BTG did ⁠not ​immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reportinh by ⁠Ricardo Brito and Luciana ⁠Magalhaes. ⁠Writing by Isabel Teles. Editing by Pedro ‌Fonseca ‌and Mark ​Potter)

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